Queens Park Rangers v Milton Keynes Dons
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
QPR midfielders Massimo Luongo and Luke Freeman could be rested, but forward Ebere Eze may feature after returning from a loan spell at Wycombe.
Defenders Joel Lynch (foot) and James Perch (knee) are regaining fitness but forward Jamie Mackie (back) is out.
Defender Joe Walsh is available for League One MK Dons after a ban but forward Osman Sow is still suspended.
Aidan Nesbitt is fit again after while Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo could be involved after on loan.
Match facts
- QPR have faced MK Dons twice previously in FA Cup ties - they progressed after a replay in the third round in 2011-12 but were eliminated in 2012-13 in the fourth round after a 4-2 defeat at Loftus Road.
- MK Dons have only progressed from the FA Cup third round twice previously - 2012-13 against Sheffield Wednesday and 2015-16 against Northampton, both times after replays.
- Only Plymouth Argyle (49) have more FA Cup third round eliminations than QPR (48).
- Ian Holloway has been eliminated in six of his last seven FA Cup third round ties, with his only win in that time against then non-league Fleetwood Town in January 2012 as Blackpool manager.