Newcastle15:00Luton
Venue: St. James' Park

Newcastle United v Luton Town

Oxford and Newcastle
League One side Oxford knocked Newcastle out of the FA Cup last season

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba misses out against League Two leaders Luton with a knee injury.

Florian Lejeune (foot) and Jesus Gamez (ankle) are injured while Under-20 World Cup winner Freddie Woodman could make a rare start in goal.

Elliot and Ollie Lee - sons of Newcastle legend Rob - could both feature for Luton but defender Alan Sheehan is suspended.

The Hatters have lost just one of their last 14 matches in all competitions

Rob Lee
Rob Lee - whose two sons both play for Luton - played for Newcastle for 10 years

Luton manager Nathan Jones signed a new contract this week and his side are hoping to emulate the Luton side of 2013 which knocked out Premier League side Norwich in the fourth round.

"It'll be a wonderful occasion in terms of pitting our wits against a Premier League outfit, and that's the beauty of the cup," Jones said.

"It's the romance of the cup and it's about time we had a real romantic one, so we are pleased.

"It'll be a fantastic occasion going up there, it's a wonderful stadium full of tradition and they're coming back to good times. It's a great tie for us."

MATCH FACTS

  • Luton have progressed past Newcastle on both occasions they were playing in a lower division than the Magpies (1972-73 and 1993-94), losing in 1980-81 when both sides were in the second tier.
  • Newcastle have been eliminated by lower league opposition in five of their last six FA Cup ties, losing 3-0 to League One side Oxford United in the fourth round last season.
  • Rafael Benitez has not faced a side from League Two or below in the FA Cup since January 2008, when his Liverpool side were twice behind against non-league Havant & Waterlooville before winning 5-2 at Anfield.
  • Luton last faced Premier League opposition in the FA Cup in January 2013, when they became the first non-league side to eliminate Premier League opposition after beating Norwich City at Carrow Road.

