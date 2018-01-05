Millwall v Barnsley

From the section

Millwall manager Neil Harris led the Lions to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last season, where the south-east London club lost 6-0 to Premier League Tottenham

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Millwall striker Tom Elliott will be assessed ahead of the clash with fellow Championship side Barnsley.

Defender Byron Webster and midfielder Shane Ferguson remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries.

Barnsley will once again be without injured pair Andy Yiadom (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (thigh).

Angus MacDonald is back in contention while fellow centre-back Adam Jackson has returned to training after a serious knee injury.

Match facts