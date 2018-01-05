Millwall v Barnsley
BBC coverage
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Millwall striker Tom Elliott will be assessed ahead of the clash with fellow Championship side Barnsley.
Defender Byron Webster and midfielder Shane Ferguson remain sidelined with long-term knee injuries.
Barnsley will once again be without injured pair Andy Yiadom (ankle) and Ryan Hedges (thigh).
Angus MacDonald is back in contention while fellow centre-back Adam Jackson has returned to training after a serious knee injury.
Match facts
- These two sides have been drawn together once before in the FA Cup, a first-round tie in 1925, with Barnsley winning 2-1 in a replay after a 0-0 draw in the first match.
- Millwall have been drawn at home for the ninth time in the last ten FA Cup ties, winning six of those home matches.
- Barnsley are looking to win an FA Cup game against a side from the top two tiers for the first time since January 2013 when they beat Hull 1-0 away from home.
- Millwall have not conceded a goal in their last four FA Cup home games against league sides, although they did concede two against non-league Braintree in December 2016.