Ipswich Town v Sheffield United
- From the section FA Cup
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Ipswich could give teenage striker Aaron Drinan his debut after he signed from Irish club Waterford on Thursday.
Flynn Downes and Tristan Nydam may come back from injury but Grant Ward (groin) and Adam Webster (Achilles) miss out.
Jake Wright could make his first start for Sheffield United since November, with Daniel Lafferty, Caolan Lavery and Samir Carruthers in line to feature.
Ben Whiteman is ineligible, while David Brooks is still out and Ched Evans (ankle) remains short of match fitness.
Match facts
- The last time these two sides met in the FA Cup saw a seven-goal thriller at Bramall Lane in January 2003, with Sheffield United going three goals ahead and Ipswich scored three goals in six minutes to level - however, Paul Peschisolido scored an 89th-minute winner for Neil Warnock's Blades.
- Ipswich Town have not won an FA Cup match since January 2010, drawing four and losing eight since the 2-1 win over Blackpool.
- Sheffield United have lost both of their last two away games in the competition, this is after seven unbeaten, including four clean sheets in that run.
- Ipswich Town have conceded in each of their last 14 FA Cup games, conceding 31 goals at an average of 2.2 goals per game. In fact, their last shutout came in January 2009 against Chesterfield.