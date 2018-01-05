Fulham v Southampton

Lucas Piazon has made three substitute appearances since returning from a broken leg

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Fulham's Floyd Ayite is set to miss the FA Cup third-round tie with Southampton with a hamstring injury.

But fellow winger Lucas Piazon could make his first start since August following a broken leg.

Southampton are without defenders Jeremy Pied (leg), Wesley Hoedt (concussion) and Cedric Soares (hamstring).

Top scorer Charlie Austin has completed a three-game ban but misses out with a hamstring problem.

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino: "Now we've got another opportunity and we will use this game as a reference to try to move one step forward.

"We want to show that we want to improve. I will try to choose my best 11 to try to win this game."

MATCH FACTS

Fulham will be hosting Southampton in the FA Cup for the first time since a third-round replay in January 1999, when Barry Hayles scored a 85th minute winner at Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have lost three of their last four FA Cup games at home against opposition from a higher division, although they picked up a 4-1 win against Hull City in the fourth round last season.

Southampton have progressed past lower league opponents in 17 of their last 18 FA Cup ties, although the last two occasions have seen the Saints taken to a replay.