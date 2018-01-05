Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale
TEAM NEWS
Doncaster will be without midfielder Ben Whiteman for the all-League One match with Rochdale in the FA Cup.
The midfielder has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Sheffield United, but Chelsea youngster Jordan Houghton is available after extending his loan spell from the Blues.
Rochdale full-back Joe Rafferty is a major doubt for Dale.
Steven Davies has not played since being injured on New Year's Day, so Calvin Andrew is set to keep his place.
It will be the second time in eight days that the two sides faced one another at the Keepmoat Stadium - Rovers beat Dale 2-0 in the League One fixture on 29 December.
MATCH FACTS
- Doncaster have won their two FA Cup matches against Rochdale, winning 2-1 on both occasions, most recently in November 1984.
- Doncaster are looking to reach the FA Cup fourth round for the first time since 2010, but they have not progressed past the third round as a third tier club since 1984-85.
- Rochdale have kept clean sheets in five of their last six FA Cup matches, including both games this season.
- Rochdale reached this stage last season, beating non-league Barrow 2-0 to progress to the fourth round.