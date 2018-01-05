Doncaster Rovers v Rochdale

On-loan Chelsea youngster Jordan Houghton has played 22 times for Doncaster this season

TEAM NEWS

Doncaster will be without midfielder Ben Whiteman for the all-League One match with Rochdale in the FA Cup.

The midfielder has been recalled from his loan spell by parent club Sheffield United, but Chelsea youngster Jordan Houghton is available after extending his loan spell from the Blues.

Rochdale full-back Joe Rafferty is a major doubt for Dale.

Steven Davies has not played since being injured on New Year's Day, so Calvin Andrew is set to keep his place.

It will be the second time in eight days that the two sides faced one another at the Keepmoat Stadium - Rovers beat Dale 2-0 in the League One fixture on 29 December.

MATCH FACTS