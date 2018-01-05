Coventry City v Stoke City

Mark Hughes says he does not need reassurance from his bosses despite seven defeats in their past 10 games

Coventry could hand a debut to winger Jordan Maguire-Drew following his loan move from Brighton.

Striker Stuart Beavon is a doubt with a bruised foot, and defender Rod McDonald has a groin problem.

Out-of-form Stoke have defensive problems, with captain Ryan Shawcross (calf) and Bruno Martins Indi (groin) out and Erik Pieters likely to miss out with a hamstring injury.

Under-pressure Potters boss Mark Hughes has promised to name a strong team.

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "We've got a difficult game, a typical cup tie, lower league, a team that's on a decent run of form coming up against a Premier League side that's not in the best form they would like, so I suppose everybody will be gearing up for a potential upset.

"It will be exactly how I've approached every League Cup game, every FA Cup game since I've been here, and that's to make sure we're really strong and we progress to the next round.

"Last weekend we lost momentum, this weekend we have an opportunity to try and gain momentum. We don't want to be on the back pages with the wrong headlines, we want to be there for the right reasons.

"We're a Premier League club, we should be progressing."

Only once before have these sides met in the FA Cup, a fifth-round clash in February 1987, with Coventry winning 1-0 away on their way to lifting the trophy that year.

Coventry have been eliminated in each of their last five FA Cup ties against Premier League opposition, managing to take Portsmouth to a replay in 2010, but eventually losing 2-1.

Stoke City have progressed to the fourth round in seven of their last eight campaigns, although they fell at this stage last season after losing 2-0 at home against Wolves.