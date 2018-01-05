Blackburn Rovers v Hull City
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
League One Blackburn will be without striker Marcus Antonsson for their FA Cup third-round home tie against Championship side Hull City.
The Swede could be out until the end of January with an ankle injury, but Rovers may have Joe Nuttall available.
Hull goalkeeper David Marshall could start in place of Allan McGregor.
Midfielder David Meyler and forward Fraizer Campbell could feature after returning from injury, but winger Kamil Grosicki remains sidelined.
MATCH FACTS
- These sides have not met in the FA Cup since February 1954 when Hull won a fourth-round replay at Boothferry Park.
- Hull have progressed from five of their last six FA Cup third round ties, with their only failure in that time a 2-0 defeat away at Arsenal in 2014-15.
- Tony Mowbray has only been eliminated once in six previous FA Cup third round ties after losing to Burton Albion in 2010-11 as Middlesbrough boss.
- Nigel Adkins, meanwhile, has not won in the third round of the FA Cup since beating Coventry in January 2012 as Southampton boss - he has lost each of his last three third-round ties.