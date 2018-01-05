Blackburn Rovers v Hull City

Marcus Antonsson has scored eight goals in 24 appearances for Blackburn Rovers this season

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

League One Blackburn will be without striker Marcus Antonsson for their FA Cup third-round home tie against Championship side Hull City.

The Swede could be out until the end of January with an ankle injury, but Rovers may have Joe Nuttall available.

Hull goalkeeper David Marshall could start in place of Allan McGregor.

Midfielder David Meyler and forward Fraizer Campbell could feature after returning from injury, but winger Kamil Grosicki remains sidelined.

