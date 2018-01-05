Cardiff City v Mansfield Town

All 21 of Lee Peltier's appearances for Cardiff City this season have come in the Championship

Cardiff have mounting injury problems, with both Lee Peltier and Matthew Connolly ruled out for about a month.

Aron Gunnarsson (ankle), Sean Morrison (groin), Danny Ward (knee) and Kadeem Harris (groin) are still out and a flu bug has also affected the squad, but Jazz Richards is close to a return.

League Two Mansfield could have Danny Rose available after a hip injury but captain Zander Diamond is still out.

Joel Byrom (groin) is also absent, while David Mirfin (knee) is a doubt.

