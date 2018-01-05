Birmingham City v Burton Albion
Birmingham City striker Che Adams is not expected to play, despite being over his latest hamstring problem.
Goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak is back in full training, but David Stockdale should continue in goal for Blues.
Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough should have an unchanged squad to choose from for the third-round tie at St Andrew's.
Full-back John Brayford and centre-half Ben Turner did not train in midweek but both players will be available for selection on Saturday.
Clough has said he will not make wholesale changes to his team as he looks to maintain the momentum his side have built over the festive period, winning three and drawing one of their five Championship fixtures.
Steve Cotterill's Blues, who are one place and one point behind Burton in the Championship relegation zone, have also found improved form, winning their past two games to climb off the foot of the table.
Match facts
- This will be the first competitive cup meeting between these sides, their other three meetings having all come in the Championship, of which Burton have won all three.
- Burton have scored twice in all their three league meetings with Birmingham, who have only managed one goal in return.
- Having lost in the third round in each of the last two seasons, Birmingham, the 1931 and 1956 Wembley beaten finalists, are looking to make the fourth round for the first time since 2014-15.
- Burton's last victory in the FA Cup was a second-round replay against Fleetwood in December 2013.
- The Brewers have never been further than the fourth round, which they reached in 2010-11 as a League Two side.