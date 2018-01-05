Birmingham City v Burton Albion

Steve Cotterill and Nigel Clough both enjoyed FA Cup success by reaching the third round in their non-league giant-killing days

Birmingham City striker Che Adams is not expected to play, despite being over his latest hamstring problem.

Goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak is back in full training, but David Stockdale should continue in goal for Blues.

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough should have an unchanged squad to choose from for the third-round tie at St Andrew's.

Full-back John Brayford and centre-half Ben Turner did not train in midweek but both players will be available for selection on Saturday.

Clough has said he will not make wholesale changes to his team as he looks to maintain the momentum his side have built over the festive period, winning three and drawing one of their five Championship fixtures.

Steve Cotterill's Blues, who are one place and one point behind Burton in the Championship relegation zone, have also found improved form, winning their past two games to climb off the foot of the table.

