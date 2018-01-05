Aston Villa v Peterborough United

John Terry suffered his injury in the 2-1 home defeat by Sheffield Wednesday on 4 December

Aston Villa have captain John Terry back after two months out with a broken metatarsal for the FA Cup third-round tie at home to League One play-off contenders Peterborough United.

Fit-again Andre Green also starts - and Villa boss Steve Bruce may opt to use some of his promising youngsters.

Peterborough will have goalkeeper Jonathan Bond available following the renewal of his loan from Reading.

Defender Jack Baldwin (hamstring) may figure after four weeks out.

Villa, fifth in the Championship, are 27 places higher up the EFL ladder than Posh, who are eighth in the third tier.

