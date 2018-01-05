Brentford v Notts County

Liam Noble, who rejoined Notts County in October, scored 16 goals during his previous spell with the club

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Striker Emiliano Marcondes may make his debut for Championship Brentford after being a substitute against Wolves.

Midfielder Alan Judge is expected to face his old club in his first game in 21 months following a broken leg, but left-back Rico Henry (knee) is out.

Notts County midfielder Liam Noble is finally set to make his first appearance since returning to the club.

The Magpies, who are second in League Two, could also welcome back veteran striker Shola Ameobi.

Notts County boss Kevin Nolan told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"It's a fantastic tie for our lads to pit themselves against people a couple of leagues above. And away from the home there is no pressure.

"The pressure is all on them. Our lads will go in with an air confidence from what they have done so far this season.

"It's been a great week and we can't wait to get to the game."

MATCH FACTS