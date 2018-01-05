Bolton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town

Joel Coleman will start for Huddersfield for the first time since September

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Bolton are without four midfielders as they prepare to face Premier League side Huddersfield in the FA Cup.

Darren Pratley (broken leg) and Karl Henry (hamstring) are out, Josh Vela is ill and Josh Cullen has been recalled.

Huddersfield will rest goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and start Joel Coleman, while on-loan Monaco defender Terence Kongolo could make his debut.

Philip Billing could feature after three months out with an ankle injury and Michael Hefele is also fit.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner:

"We should not have over expectations of Kongolo after two days but he's a very open-minded character. This is why he swapped from Monaco.

"I've never been to Monaco but I think it isn't one of the worst places in the world - and he came over to Huddersfield.

"Is it realistic to win the FA Cup? No it isn't. Was it realistic for Huddersfield Town to get promoted? No.

"Was it realistic for Huddersfield Town at the beginning of the season to have 24 points after 22 games in the Premier League? No.

"In football the unrealistic things happen and become possible."

MATCH FACTS