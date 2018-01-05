FA Cup - Third Round
Middlesbrough13:00Sunderland
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Tony Pulis has won one of his two games as Middlesbrough boss
Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis could make changes for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against north-east rivals Sunderland.

Cyrus Christie, Adlene Guedioura and Adama Traore all featured against Preston, while Fabio is unlikely to play as he seeks a move away from Boro.

Sunderland will be without Darron Gibson, who is out with a groin injury.

Midfielders Paddy McNair (groin) and Aiden McGeady (calf) will be assessed, but are both doubtful to feature.

MATCH FACTS

  • These two north-east rivals have been drawn together five times previously, with three of those ties going to a replay - Middlesbrough progressing twice and Sunderland the other three.
  • In the league, the two clubs met as recently as November, with Middlesbrough winning 1-0 at home thanks to a sixth-minute strike from Marcus Tavernier.
  • Middlesbrough will be playing an FA Cup game at the Riverside for the sixth consecutive fixture, winning three of the previous five.
  • Sunderland are looking to win their first FA Cup game since February 2015, losing three of the last four and scoring just once.

