Fleetwood Town v Leicester City

Jamie Vardy scored 34 times for Fleetwood in the 2011-12 season - including their first ever goal in the third round of the FA Cup

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 12:15 GMT; Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Fleetwood's new signing Paddy Madden is ineligible for Saturday's game, having already played in the FA Cup for Scunthorpe this season.

Midfielder Bobby Grant is back in training after a long-term knee injury but this match comes too soon for him.

Leicester will assess Jamie Vardy's groin problem, and the striker will not be risked against his former club unless he is fully fit.

Defenders Wes Morgan and Danny Simpson are ruled out by hamstring injuries.

Portugal international Adrien Silva could start his first game for the Foxes, while fellow midfielder Matty James may also feature.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "If he plays, Jamie Vardy will be villain or hero in this late new year panto.

"Do Fleetwood fans really want to cheer their former idol, or would they breathe a sigh of relief if a groin problem prevents him from starting on Saturday?

"Vardy's 34 goals in 2011-12 took them to the Conference title and the FA Cup third round for the first time. His goal in that tie against Blackpool was his most recent in the competition.

"This is Fleetwood's first game against a top-flight side, while Leicester haven't lost an FA Cup third-round tie against a team from the third tier or below since 1985-86.

"Is Vardy destined to take centre-stage on his old stomping ground?"

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everyone is hoping that Jamie Vardy shakes off his injury and plays. Even if he doesn't, I still think the Foxes will win, although Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is doing a very good job there.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v comedian Guz Khan

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fleetwood Town have never met Leicester's first team in a competitive game.

The clubs were paired together in this season's Football League Trophy, with Fleetwood beating Leicester's under-23 side 3-0 in August - watched by just 517 fans.

Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood are in the FA Cup third round for the third time in seven seasons - prior to that they had never reached this stage.

The first third-round tie in the club's history ended in a 5-1 home defeat by Blackpool in 2012; Jamie Vardy got their only goal.

They also reached the third round in 2017, again losing to Championship opposition on home turf - they drew 0-0 at Bristol City but lost the replay 1-0.

This will be the Cod Army's first competitive game against a top-flight side.

Head coach Uwe Rosler has won three of his last four managerial meetings against Premier League opponents, beating Crystal Palace, Cardiff and Manchester City in 2013-14 whilst in charge of Wigan.

Fleetwood have lost their last three home games, and their most recent league win on their own patch was a 2-0 victory against Oxford on 28 October.

Leicester City