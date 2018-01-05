Bournemouth v Wigan Athletic
TEAM NEWS
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe will make changes for the FA Cup tie with Wigan, with winger Ryan Fraser available after a hamstring problem.
Joshua King (hamstring), Tyrone Mings (back), Jermain Defoe (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (hamstring) are out.
Wigan forward Ryan Colclough could be back after missing five games with a shoulder injury, but defender Alex Bruce (back) could miss out.
Manager Paul Cook has no other new injuries.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe: "We have a lot of players who have been patient behind the scenes and they deserve their chance.
"So, with that in mind, we will make changes to our side. We will pick a competitive team, and the next game is the one we want to win.
"I have been very impressed by Wigan this season. I've watched a lot of them in preparation for this game and they quite rightly sit at the top of League One.
"Whenever you play a team from a lower league, your attitude has to be very good, and if your attitude isn't right then these games can be very difficult."
MATCH FACTS
- This two sides have met as recently in the FA Cup as 2013 when Wigan won 1-0 in a third round replay at the start of their journey to winning the trophy that season.
- That replay was the last time that the Cherries have drawn an FA Cup game, winning four and losing five since.
- Wigan have lost only one of their last seven FA Cup games against Premier League opponents - losing 4-0 to Manchester United last season in the fourth round.
- Bournemouth have lost three of their last four home games in the FA Cup, failing to score in each defeat, including that replay against Wigan in 2013.