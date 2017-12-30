Lewis Morgan: Celtic target wants to 'go out with a bang' at St Mirren

Lewis Morgan (far left) scored both goals as St Mirren overcame Dundee United

Lewis Morgan is eager to win the Scottish Championship title before moving on from St Mirren.

Morgan scored twice as the Buddies beat Dundee United 2-0 to move five points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship.

The 21-year-old is expected to join Celtic but then be loaned back to the Buddies for the rest of the season.

"Hopefully I can go out with a bang, hopefully with a title," Morgan told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"I'm hoping St Mirren go up and that'd be great way to end everything.

"Getting two goals tonight and helping us beat our nearest rivals was brilliant for me and a great way to end what's been a great year for us.

"I do want to test myself at the highest level possible but at the same time I owe quite a lot to this club. They brought me in when I was in the footballing wilderness and they gave me that platform to perform and kick on."

Jack Ross's side have played a game more than Dundee United

Asked about the proposed move to Celtic and return to Paisley on loan, Morgan said: "It might be looking that way at the moment. I don't want to give too much away."

St Mirren manager Jack Ross reflected on a "terrific" win for the Buddies and praised Morgan.

"We have the individual brilliance that helps us win the match," Ross said.

"Second half, he was outstanding and his two goals are what he's capable of.

"He's not just got what he's got talent-wise, he's got a terrific mindset. He's improved that dramatically. He believes in himself, he's getting stronger every week in that.

"He will undoubtedly go on to have a really, really good career."

Dundee United boss Csaba Laszlo felt his side did not press home their first-half advantage and that St Mirren's Kyle Magennis could have been sent off for a challenge on Paul McMullan, who earlier had a penalty saved.

"I don't want to hide behind this," he said. "If you want to win these kinds of games, you must have more concentration.

"I am really angry, disappointed because the first half, we were not just the better team, we dictated the game.

"You have to score, not just from the penalty, we had two or three good possibilities but somehow we missed.

"It's a lot of games to go. We have to play one game also against St Mirren in our home stadium."