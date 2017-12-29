BBC Sport - Celtic v Rangers: Kris Commons & Barry Ferguson preview Old Firm clash
Commons & Ferguson preview Old Firm clash
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC Scotland's David Currie previews Saturday's derby between Celtic and Rangers, with the help of former Celtic midfielder Kris Commons, and ex-Gers captain Barry Ferguson.
Please note: available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired