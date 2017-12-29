BBC Sport - Irish Premiership highlights: McIlwaine earns Mallards draw at Carrick

Joshua McIlwaine's late leveller secures a 2-2 draw for Ballinamallard in the relegation battle with Carrick Rangers at the Belfast Loughshore Hotel Arena.

James McKenna put the visitors in front and Carrick hit back with goals from Michael Smith and Denver Gage before McIlwaine's equaliser.

Carrick boss and Mallards counterpart Gavin Dykes, who were both sent-off after a half-time altercation, gave their views on the game.

