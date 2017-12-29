Saturday's Scottish Premiership matches

Ross McCrorie and Leigh Griffiths
Leigh Griffiths (right) scored Celtic's second in a 2-0 win over Rangers in September

Team news followed by live updates and match reports from Saturday's Scottish Premiership matches.

Kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated

Celtic v Rangers (12:00)

Aberdeen v Hearts

Hibernian v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Hamilton Academical

Partick Thistle v Ross County

St Johnstone v Dundee

