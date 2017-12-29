Millwall chairman John Berylson converts £10m debt into shares

John Berylson became Millwall chairman in October 2007

Millwall chairman John Berylson has converted £10m of the Championship club's debt into shares, using his company Chestnut Hill Ventures.

The American businessman will issue 'B' shares of £1 each to provide funding.

In July 2015 Berylson wrote off £8.4m of accrued interest owed to his company by the Lions.

Earlier this month he said he is considering moving the club away from Lewisham, as a result of a long-running dispute with the local council.