Millwall chairman John Berylson converts £10m debt into shares

John Berylson watches a Millwall match from the stands
John Berylson became Millwall chairman in October 2007

Millwall chairman John Berylson has converted £10m of the Championship club's debt into shares, using his company Chestnut Hill Ventures.

The American businessman will issue 'B' shares of £1 each to provide funding.

In July 2015 Berylson wrote off £8.4m of accrued interest owed to his company by the Lions.

Earlier this month he said he is considering moving the club away from Lewisham, as a result of a long-running dispute with the local council.

