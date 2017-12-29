Jason Demetriou: Southend United defender signs new contract

Jason Demetriou (left) has also been used on the left side for Southend this season

Southend Jason Demetriou has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the League One club, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 30-year-old Cyprus right-back has made 68 appearances for the Shrimpers since joining them in June 2016.

The ex-Walsall man has scored four goals this season and is set to stay at Roots Hall until at least 2021.

"The gaffer, chairman and everyone else that was involved really played a massive part in this deal," he said.