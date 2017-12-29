BBC Sport - Mauricio Pochettino: 'Superstar' Harry Kane is out of the market
'Superstar' Kane off the market - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says his "superstar" striker Harry Kane is "priceless" and "out of the market".
READ MORE: Real & Barca Kane interest 'inevitable'
WATCH MORE: It's a great feeling - Kane on record-breaking hat-trick
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired