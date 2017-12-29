BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: The price of players is 'the last thing' I think about
Transfer fees are 'the last thing' on Klopp's mind
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the "last thing" he thinks about when signing a player is the price.
The Reds are to sign Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in a £75m deal on 1 January in a fee which is a world record for a defender.
READ MORE: Klopp plays down Van Dijk £75m fee
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired