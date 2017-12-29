Nacer Chadli: West Brom forward out for two months with new hip injury

West Brom signed Chadli from Premier League rivals Tottenham on a four-year deal in August

West Brom forward Nacer Chadli has been ruled out for up to two months with a reoccurrence of a hip injury.

The £18m record signing limped off in the 3-1 defeat at Stoke a week ago and he is unlikely to return before March.

"Nacer looks like his injury is as bad as it was originally," said manager Alan Pardew. "Coming out of the Stoke game that was probably as big a blow as the defeat."

Belgian Chadli, 28, has made just three league appearances this season.

West Brom are second bottom of the Premier League and winless in 18 games ahead of Sunday's visit of Arsenal.