Leon Clarke: Sheffield United striker signs new deal at Bramall Lane

Leon Clarke scored nine goals in four games for Sheffield United in November

Leon Clarke has signed a new contract with Sheffield United, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2020.

Clarke, 32, is the top scorer in the Championship, with 14 goals in 21 appearances so far this season.

The striker's goals have helped the Blades reach sixth place following their promotion from League One.

"Chris Wilder spoke to me a couple of weeks ago about extending my contract and when he approached me it was an easy decision to make," said Clarke.

"He explained certain things to me about how I've been playing, and it was all positive, so signing a new deal was easy."

Clarke joined Sheffield United - his eighth permanent club - from Bury on a three-year contract in July 2016 and helped Wilder's side win the League One title with 100 points.

This season he has scored every 126 minutes on average in the Championship, leading the Blades' excellent start to the campaign, which has only stumbled in the last month.

United's 3-0 victory over Sunderland on Boxing Day ended a run of six games without a win, leaving them six points off the automatic promotion places.