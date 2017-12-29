Patrick McEleney: Oldham sign Dundalk forward on two-and-a-half-year contract

Patrick McEleney
Patrick McEleney played for Dundalk in the Champions League qualifying stage

Oldham have signed forward Patrick McEleney from Irish side Dundalk on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

McEleney, 24, will join the Ritchie Wellens' League One side on 1 January after spending two years at Dundalk.

The versatile forward began his career at Sunderland and spent five years at Derry City before joining fellow Irish top flight side Dundalk in January 2016.

His move is subject to international clearance and Football League approval.

