Josh Windass: Rangers reject Preston North End bid for midfielder

Josh Windass scored as Rangers came from behind to beat Hibernian earlier this month

Rangers have rejected a £500,000 bid for midfielder Josh Windass from Preston North End.

It is understood Championship side Preston are unlikely to pursue their interest in the former Accrington Stanley player, 23.

Windass has scored six goals so far this season and is contracted at Ibrox until 2020, having joined last year.

Rangers take on Premiership leaders Celtic on Saturday, with Windass available again following suspension.

Preston, managed by former Hamilton Academical manager Alex Neil, visit Cardiff City on Friday evening.