Ross and Robby McCrorie: New Rangers deals for twins

Ross McCrorie
Ross McCrorie has been a regular for Rangers so far this season

Rangers defender Ross McCrorie and twin brother Robby have agreed four-and-a-half-year contract extensions at Ibrox.

The 19-year-old pair are now tied to the Scottish Premiership club until the summer of 2022.

Ross McCrorie made his Rangers debut against Partick Thistle in September - the first of 17 senior appearances so far this season.

Goalkeeper Robby has played 24 times on loan at Berwick Rangers, having joined in July.

"Four-and-a-half years is a long time and I am delighted to tie myself down," the keeper told RangersTV. "It's a bit unexpected for myself to be honest, but I have been working hard and I aim to continue that.

Robby McCrorie
Goalkeeper McCrorie has kept 10 clean sheets since joining Berwick

"I think over the last six months with my loan spell and playing football regularly, I have progressed more in those six months in terms of my overall game than what I maybe have in the last few years.

"I've always been progressing, but I have really started to feel it recently and become more confident with each game."

Ross McCrorie said: "The last few months have been great and a dream come true. I'm thankful for getting the chance and ever since I've been getting games, so it's been brilliant.

"I was out on loan [at Ayr United and Dumbarton] in the last couple of seasons so playing in the Premiership is a much higher level and I think I have coped pretty well. It's definitely going to improve me as a player and hopefully I can keep continuing in the team and keep playing well."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis is a sport for all ages and abilities

Open Day
Air Rifle Shooting

Air Rifles Shooting

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired