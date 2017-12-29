BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Bosses put spotlight on Saturday's games

Bosses put spotlight on Saturday's games

  Irish

Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter, Coleraine manager Oran Kearney and Ballymena United counterpart David Jeffrey look ahead to their team's Premiership matches.

The Crues lie second in the standings and they take on Linfield at Windsor Park while leaders Coleraine visit Cliftonville.

Ballymena go up against third-placed Glenavon at the Showgrounds.

