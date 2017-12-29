Martin Boyle: Hibernian winger signs contract extension

Martin Boyle
Neil Lennon reckons Martin Boyle is among the best players in the country on his day

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle has signed a contract extension that will keep him at Easter Road until 2021 at least.

The 24-year-old joined the club on loan from Dundee in 2015 and made the move permanent later that year.

He has been a key player this season, netting five times in 22 starts.

"I feel my game is developing all the time and I look forward to continuing that in the coming years," Boyle told the Hibs website.

And head coach Neil Lennon added: "It's great news that Martin has signed a new deal.

"He has thoroughly deserved the extension - he's been fantastic this season and made the step up to the Premiership without any issues.

"On his day he can be one of the most dangerous players in the league - he brings real pace and power and can do some damage to defences when he's on form."

