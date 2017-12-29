Alex Whittle: Forest Green sign defender from York on free transfer

Alex Whittle
Alex Whittle spent his youth career at Liverpool

League Two Forest Green Rovers have agreed a deal to sign left-back Alex Whittle from York City.

The former Liverpool academy player, 24, will join on a free transfer until the end of the season when the window opens on Monday.

"The philosophy of the style of play was a big selling factor for me. They always try to get the ball down and try and play," Whittle said.

"It will be a little bit of a step up but I am hoping I can adjust well."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis is a sport for all ages and abilities

Open Day
Air Rifle Shooting

Air Rifles Shooting

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired