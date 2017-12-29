BBC Sport - Jurgen Klopp: 'Brave' Rhian Brewster will get help from Liverpool
'Brave' Brewster will get help from Liverpool - Klopp
- From the section Football
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp calls Rhian Brewster 'brave' and says it is 'important' to speak out after the 17-year-old claimed he has experienced racial abuse on the pitch since he was 12.
READ MORE: Brewster alleges racial abuse on pitch
