Derby County: Craig Forsyth agrees new contract until summer 2020

Derby County left-back Craig Forsyth
Craig Forsyth made his 150th appearance for Derby in their goalless Boxing Day draw with Hull

Derby County left-back Craig Forsyth has agreed a new contract with the Championship club.

Scotland international Forsyth, 28, has put pen to paper on a deal keeping him at Pride Park until summer 2020 with the option of a year's extension.

He made his 150th appearance for the club on Boxng Day in the goalless draw at Hull City.

"Craig's recent performances have certainly merited a new deal," Rams manager Gary Rowett said.

