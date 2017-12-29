Plymouth Argyle: Goalkeeper Remi Matthews rejoins on loan from Norwich

Remi Matthews returns for a second emergency loan with Plymouth
Remi Matthews made seven appearances during his first emergency loan spell at Plymouth

Goalkeeper Remi Matthews has rejoined Plymouth Argyle on loan from Norwich City until the end of the season.

Matthews, 23, is expected to start for the League One club away at Blackpool on Saturday.

He made seven appearances earlier in the season on an emergency loan before a leg injury curtailed his stay.

Matthews' return will initially be covered by another emergency loan with Argyle's three other contracted goalkeepers currently injured.

The January transfer window in England officially opens on Monday.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis is a sport for all ages and abilities

Open Day
Air Rifle Shooting

Air Rifles Shooting

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired