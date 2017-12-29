MK Dons: Goalkeeper Lee Nicholls signs new contract until summer 2020

Lee Nicholls has kept 10 clean sheets so far in his MK Dons career

MK Dons goalkeeper Lee Nicholls has signed a new two-and-a-half year contract with the League One club.

The 25-year-old's existing deal was due to expire at the end of the season.

Since joining from Wigan in August 2016, Nicholls has made 43 appearances for the Dons in all competitions.

"We are delighted to sign Lee up," MK Dons manager Robbie Neilson said. "I have no doubts there were other teams looking at Lee and interested in him, but he has committed his future here."