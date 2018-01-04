Manchester United v Derby County (Fri)
-
- From the section FA Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio Derby and Radio Manchester; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
TEAM NEWS
Goalkeeper Sergio Romero will start for Manchester United against Derby in the FA Cup third round.
Both Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini are available after injury, but Michael Carrick and Antonio Valencia are still out, and Ashley Young is suspended.
Derby forward Tom Lawrence, a former United youngster, is a concern with a hip injury.
Midfielders Joe Ledley and Bradley Johnson (back injuries) are doubts.
MATCH FACTS
- This will be the 10th time these two sides have been drawn together in the FA Cup, meeting as recently as January 2016 - with Manchester United winning 3-1 at the iPro Stadium in the fourth round.
- The Red Devils have won each of the last seven FA Cup games against Derby, including two semi-final wins in 1948 and 1976.
- After losing 2-1 to Bristol City in their Carabao Cup quarter-final this season, Manchester United have not lost to two different sides from outside the top flight in a single season since 1983-84, when they lost to Oxford United and Bournemouth.
- Manchester United have lost just one of their last 35 FA Cup games against lower-league opponents at Old Trafford (W28 D6) - losing 1-0 to Leeds United in January 2010.
- The Rams have only progressed past an opponent from a higher division in one of their last 15 FA Cup ties - beating West Brom at the Hawthorns at this stage last season.