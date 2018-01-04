Manchester United v Derby County (Fri)

Sergio Romero has played five times this season - all in cup matches

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio Derby and Radio Manchester; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero will start for Manchester United against Derby in the FA Cup third round.

Both Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini are available after injury, but Michael Carrick and Antonio Valencia are still out, and Ashley Young is suspended.

Derby forward Tom Lawrence, a former United youngster, is a concern with a hip injury.

Midfielders Joe Ledley and Bradley Johnson (back injuries) are doubts.

MATCH FACTS