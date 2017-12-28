BBC Sport - Carlos Carvalhal: New Swansea boss had 'lots of job offers'

Carvalhal had 'lots of job offers'

  • From the section Swansea

New Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal says he was in demand from other clubs before opting to take over at the Liberty Stadium.

The 52-year-old Portuguese's previous clubs include Sheffield Wednesday, Sporting Lisbon and Besiktas.

Top videos

Video

Carvalhal had 'lots of job offers'

  • From the section Swansea
Video

Pint-sized Ashes: 'Amazing guy' Cook 'rolls back the years'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This is fuelling my passion - Andre Villas-Boas on Dakar Rally

Video

Sanchez commitment never in question - Wenger

Video

Palace gave it their best shot - Hodgson

Video

Modest Cook 'quite proud' after double century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Newton's son steals show at news conference

Video

Week 16

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Newcastle stayed in the game until the end - Benitez

Video

Newcastle didn’t want to play - Guardiola

Video

Can Mourinho complain about lack of spending?

Video

'The touchdown catch of the year' - NFL plays of the week

Video

Perfect night for Liverpool - Klopp

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Breeze Bury For Beginners
Canoeing

Canoeing

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired