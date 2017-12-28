BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger praises Alexis Sanchez after double

Sanchez commitment never in question - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal

Arsene Wenger says the commitment of Alexis Sanchez was "never in doubt" despite his contractual situation at Arsenal, after the Chilean's double helped them beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Sanchez commitment never in question - Wenger

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Man Utd deserved more than two miserable goals - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Chelsea not as lucky this season - Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Dyche 'proud' of Burnley squad after draw

  • From the section Burnley
Video

Moyes unhappy with controversial Cherries equaliser

Video

Bournemouth deserved the draw - Howe

Video

It's a great feeling - Kane on record-breaking hat-trick

Video

Pochettino 'very proud' of Kane

Video

Result not easy to digest - Pellegrino

Video

Allardyce concerned by 'average football'

  • From the section Everton
Video

Hughton disappointed with Chelsea goals

Video

West Brom did everything but score - Pardew

Video

Stoke should have had a penalty - Hughes

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Wagner pleased with Terriers performance

Video

Silva 'knows the realities' of Watford

  • From the section Watford
Video

Draw would have been a fair result - Puel

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Breeze Bury For Beginners
Canoeing

Canoeing

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired