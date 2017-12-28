BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal: Arsene Wenger praises Alexis Sanchez after double
Sanchez commitment never in question - Wenger
- From the section Arsenal
Arsene Wenger says the commitment of Alexis Sanchez was "never in doubt" despite his contractual situation at Arsenal, after the Chilean's double helped them beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park.
MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal
Premier League manager reaction
