BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 2-3 Arsenal: We gave it our best shot - Roy Hodgson
Palace gave it their best shot - Hodgson
Roy Hodgson says Crystal Palace "gave it their best shot" despite losing 3-2 at home to Arsenal and says he hopes to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.
