BBC Sport - Andre Villas-Boas: Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager talks driving the Dakar Rally
This is fuelling my passion - Andre Villas-Boas on Dakar Rally
- From the section Football
Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas tells Football Focus that his family connections and "great passion" for motor sports led him to compete in the 2018 Dakar Rally.
