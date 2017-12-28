BBC Sport - Andre Villas-Boas: Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager talks driving the Dakar Rally

This is fuelling my passion - Andre Villas-Boas on Dakar Rally

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas tells Football Focus that his family connections and "great passion" for motor sports led him to compete in the 2018 Dakar Rally.

READ MORE: Villas-Boas to compete in Dakar Rally

Watch more on Football Focus, Saturday, 30 December at 12:00 GMT on BBC One.

