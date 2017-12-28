Celtic v Rangers: Ryan Jack may feature in Old Firm derby, Murty

Ryan Jack may feature in the Old Firm derby despite being stretched off against Motherwell

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack may feature in Saturday's Old Firm derby despite being stretched off in the victory over Motherwell.

The 25-year-old is a doubt after injuring his knee during a challenge with Cedric Kipre in the 2-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Rangers boss Graeme Murty distanced himself from suggestions Celtic's recent form has dipped.

"The last thing I want to do is give Celtic any motivation by telling them they're dropping off a level," he said.

Murty, whose side head into the Old Firm derby 11 points behind the league leaders, said it was too soon to assess the severity of Jack's injury.

"We will look at him and make a judgement on him closer to the time," he said.

"It's very sensitive, very tender. But no, he's not been ruled out for Saturday [at Celtic Park]."

"If there is a potential for him to be involved that will be great," Murty added. "If there isn't, we will obviously be disappointed. But we will give the player every chance."

Regarding Kipre's challenge, Murty said: "I've seen the tape back of the tackle. Ryan slides in to make a pass and the guy goes to block it.

"I didn't think the guy actually stamped and pushed down. I didn't think he put any pressure through the challenge.

No 'winding Celtic up'

"There was a coming together that was a nasty one and it's sore but in regards of intent, I'm not sure there was any."

Looking ahead to the Old Firm derby, Murty would not be drawn on suggestions that Celtic's recent domestic form has dipped.

"We've always got a point to prove against Celtic, not just this game," he said.

"It's the Old Firm derby - it's one of the biggest and best games in the world - so any time that game comes around we have to be at our top level.

"The last thing I want to do is give Celtic any motivation by telling them they're dropping off a level and really winding them up.

"What I'd like to say is that we know that when we perform properly we can give anyone a game, so regardless of the level Celtic perform at or what they try to achieve, we have to make sure we concentrate on delivering our best performance of the season."

Murty guided Rangers to a 1-1 draw at Celtic Park last season in his stint as caretaker manager, but stressed that his players will have to show mental strength when they lock horns at the weekend.

"We've looked at everybody who's played against Celtic recently and where they've had success and where they have found problems," he said.

"We'll also go back to our game against them previously. But before anything else we look at, it is a mentality thing. You have to walk out in that stadium, be ready to go and represent the club.

"If we can get the mentality right, everything else flows from that."