Martin Canning: Georgios Sarris has played last game for Hamilton

Georgios Sarris will not play for Hamilton Academical again, according to boss Martin Canning

Manager Martin Canning has confirmed that Georgios Sarris has played his last game for Hamilton Academical.

The Accies board were reportedly unhappy with the Greek defender's conduct immediately after Saturday's 1-0 loss to Partick Thistle at Firhill.

Sarris reacted angrily to a collision with Thistle striker Miles Storey and was booked at the final whistle by referee Bobby Madden.

"As far as things going forward, he won't play for us again," Canning said.

"I am not going to comment too much on it. The club will deal with Georgios and his representatives and will sort it out."

Accies, three points clear of the foot of the Scottish Premiership in ninth place, travel to Lanarkshire rivals Motherwell on Saturday.

"It is something that has happened, the club have taken a stance," Canning continued.

"It won't affect the players, everyone is committed and know what their jobs are on Saturday.

"It is part of the game. There is a turnaround in players constantly and with the window coming, we will be looking to bring someone in, that's the way football works."

Sarris, 28, joined Accies in July 2016 and made his 48th appearance for the club in the defeat at Firhill.