Alex Fisher: Goalless Motherwell striker eager to step up

Alex Fisher is still awaiting his first Motherwell goal after 17 appearances

Alex Fisher, yet to score for Motherwell, has vowed to prove he can lead the line when injured Louis Moult departs for Preston in January.

Following Wednesday's defeat by Rangers, Stephen Robinson's Steelmen are without a win in eight games.

And Fisher admits the 'Well boss right to criticise his misfiring strikers.

"The gaffer's got a point. There's an increase in pressure at the minute, but I'm going to relish that," Fisher, 27, said.

Moult has scored 50 goals in 98 'Well appearances and his 1 January move to the English Championship will net the club a £500,000 fee.

A hamstring injury has kept the 25-year-old Englishman out since early December and he will not feature for the Lanarkshire side again.

That has left Robinson relying on Fisher, Craig Tanner and Ryan Bowman to find the net, but he now says he is ready to bring in two new faces to replace his struggling strikers.

Fisher has yet to open his Motherwell account since making his summer switch from Inverness.

"If [Robinson] brings some people in during January then fair enough, we've got to accept that," Fisher said.

"But I see that as good competition that can only make me better.

"The manager is a very honest guy. Every chat I've had with him he's been straight down the line with me and I think he's well within his rights to say what he said.

"The game at Ibrox was frustrating for us as we did have a couple of chances. We've now got the game with Hamilton on Saturday and that could be a big chance for us to stake a claim and step up to the plate.

"You could take what the manager said it in a way that might hurt your professional pride, but I've always got a positive mindset and see it as a challenge.

"Are you man or mouse? Do you hide from what he has said? I want to step up."

But Fisher insists it is too simplistic to label his side a one-man team who have relied upon Moult's goals to dig them out of trouble.

Louis Moult sat among the Motherwell supporters at Ibrox during his side's 2-0 defeat

"The gaffer said to us after the game that you live and die by what you do in both boxes and Louis was very good at what he did," he said.

"He had a terrific knack of sticking the ball in the net, but since he's gone we haven't done that and that's clear to see.

"But I feel we haven't had the rub of the green. We've still got one more game to stake a claim for our positions and I see that as an opportunity."