West Ham's Reece Oxford set for RB Leipzig move

Oxford made his senior West Ham debut aged 16, in a Europa League game in July 2015

West Ham defender Reece Oxford could complete a surprise move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig next month.

Oxford, 19, has been on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach and has made three league appearances this season.

However, RB Leipzig are optimistic of a deal being agreed for an initial 9m Euros (£8m), with the fee potentially rising to 19m (£16.88m) with add ons.

West Ham would have to recall the England Under-20 international from Monchengladbach before doing the deal.

Leipzig tried to buy Oxford in 2016 but could not agree a fee with the Hammers.

Oxford became West Ham's youngest ever player when he made his debut as a 16-year-old in a Europa League qualifying tie against Andorran side Lusitanos in July 2015.

New Hammers boss David Moyes had agreed to let Oxford leave on a permanent basis, although it was anticipated he would remain at Monchengladbach.

Leipzig were second in the table heading into December but have failed to win any of their last four matches and have slipped to fifth.

They have been drawn against Napoli in the last 32 of the Europa League.