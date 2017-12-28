Aberdeen director Duncan Skinner fined £1,000 for gambling breach

Aberdeen director Duncan Skinner has been fined £1,000 for two breaches of the Scottish FA's gambling rules.

He received two £500 fines for bets placed in the 2014/15 and 2015/2016 seasons after Skinner admitted the notices of complaint at a disciplinary tribunal at Hampden.

Skinner was also charged for bets placed in seasons 2016/17 and 2017/18.

Sanctions for those rule breaches will be considered at a later tribunal, which takes place in March 2018.

Skinner is alleged to have placed 589 bets in total - including one on Aberdeen to lose against Celtic in 2017.

However, there is no suggestion match-fixing was involved.

The bets covered 1,465 games - 81 involved Aberdeen with 74 placed on the team to win and six to draw.

Skinner, who is also on the board of Sportscotland, has until 3 January 2018 to respond to the alleged breach of Rule 31, which states: "No club, official, team official or other member of team staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall gamble in any way on a football match."

Skinner has been a non-executive director at Pittodrie since January 2015, having enjoyed a successful career in the oil and gas industry.

In a statement, the club said: "We note and accept the outcome of the SFA disciplinary panel with regards to Duncan Skinner and will continue to work with the SFA to ensure all associated with Aberdeen FC adhere to all governing body rules, regulations and procedures."

Earlier this year, the Annan Athletic chairman Henry McClelland was fined £3,000 for placing 4,011 football bets, including 430 involving his own club.