Ipswich Town: Teddy Bishop to miss remainder of season with hamstring injury
-
- From the section Ipswich
Ipswich Town central midfielder Teddy Bishop will miss the remainder of the season as he requires surgery on a hamstring injury.
The 21-year-old had to be substituted before half-time against QPR on Boxing Day in his first start of the campaign.
Bishop also missed a large part of last season after a hernia operation.
Town boss Mick McCarthy has mounting injury problems in midfield, with Emyr Huws and Andre Dozzell also ruled out for the rest of 2017-18.
Cole Skuse, Tom Adeyemi, Flynn Downes, Tristan Nydam and Luke Hyam are continuing to recover from shorter-term injuries.