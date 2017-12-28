Charlton Athletic: Katrien Meire to stand down as chief executive

Katrien Meire and Charlton's Belgian owner Roland Duchatelet have been widely criticised by supporters

Charlton Athletic chief executive Katrien Meire will leave the club at the end of the year.

The League One outfit will not seek to directly replace Meire as they review their management structure amid talk of a potential takeover.

Meire, 33, joined the Addicks in January 2014 as assistant to Belgian owner Roland Duchatelet.

The pair have been widely criticised by supporters for their running of the club since their arrival.

"This has personally been a very difficult decision to make as I love working for the club, but I believe I need a new challenge," Meire said in a club statement.

"I'm very grateful for my time here at Charlton. I wish the fans, staff and club every success and I will always keep an eye out for the results."

Duchatelet also thanked Meire for her "loyal service and commitment", adding: "It is with regret that the board of directors accepted Katrien's resignation.

"Director Richard Murray and myself will take up a more active role, with Richard liaising with the current senior management team regarding the daily management of the club."

Charlton are currently ninth in League One, two points off the play-off places.