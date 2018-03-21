Jaap Stam: Reading sack manager with club 20th in Championship

Jaap Stam's Reading were beaten on penalties by Huddersfield in last season's Championship play-off final

Championship club Reading have sacked manager Jaap Stam after a run of just one win in 19 league games.

Former Manchester United and Netherlands defender Stam, 45, led the club to the Championship play-off final in his first season at the club.

But poor results this term have seen Reading slip to 20th, within three points of the relegation zone.

Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Norwich City left the Royals without a win in their past nine Championship matches.

Stam did not appear for post-match interviews after that defeat at Carrow Road, instead sending out his assistant manager Andries Ulderink.

In a statement from majority shareholders Mr Yongge Dai and Ms Xiu Li Dai, the club said it had "wanted to give Stam every opportunity to turn around what has been a difficult and challenging Championship campaign".

"After careful consideration, the decision has been made that a change is now necessary," it added.

"We will now focus on identifying and recruiting the right person to take the club forward."

Reading gave Stam his first coaching role in English football, the Dutchman having previously been an assistant manager at Ajax.

He signed a new contract running until the end of the 2018-19 season in July after being linked with potential vacancies in the Premier League.

But his departure eight months later leaves the Royals seeking their fifth managerial appointment since Brian McDermott's first spell at the club ended in March 2013.

Reading's next match is on Friday, 30 March against QPR at the Madejski Stadium.

Analysis

Tim Dellor, BBC Radio Berkshire sports editor

We have been waiting for this news for a while as the form has been dire in the past three months.

I think most Reading fans would have anticipated this news a long time ago. The club, the board and the owners have been incredibly slow to react.

Most clubs would have got rid of their manager way before now had the form been as bad as this.

Finally the decision has come. Whether it was too late or the correct decision, time will tell.