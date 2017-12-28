BBC Sport - I was prepared to put up with racism - Mark Walters on early days at Rangers
I was prepared to put up with racism - Mark Walters
"My mother brought me up to think, all right, that's where we are - we obviously can't do anything about being black, so play even better."
Former winger Mark Walters recalls his early days at Rangers, 30 years on from moving to Ibrox from Aston Villa.
