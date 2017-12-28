BBC Sport - I was prepared to put up with racism - Mark Walters on early days at Rangers

I was prepared to put up with racism - Mark Walters

"My mother brought me up to think, all right, that's where we are - we obviously can't do anything about being black, so play even better."

Former winger Mark Walters recalls his early days at Rangers, 30 years on from moving to Ibrox from Aston Villa.

Top videos

Video

I was prepared to put up with racism - Mark Walters

Video

Pint-sized Ashes: 'Amazing guy' Cook 'rolls back the years'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This is fuelling my passion - Andre Villas-Boas on Dakar Rally

Video

Sanchez commitment never in question - Wenger

Video

Palace gave it their best shot - Hodgson

Video

Modest Cook 'quite proud' after double century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Newton's son steals show at news conference

Video

Week 16

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Newcastle stayed in the game until the end - Benitez

Video

Newcastle didn’t want to play - Guardiola

Video

Can Mourinho complain about lack of spending?

Video

'The touchdown catch of the year' - NFL plays of the week

Video

Perfect night for Liverpool - Klopp

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Breeze Bury For Beginners
Canoeing

Canoeing

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired